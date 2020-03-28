Becky Lynch Comments On WrestleMania With No Fans

Becky Lynch will face Shayna Baszler with her WWE RAW Women’s Championship on the line at WrestleMania. Lynch won the title in a triple threat match at WrestleMania last year when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. This year, however, there will be no fans in attendance when Lynch wrestles on the show.

Lynch spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about the unique nature of this year’s WrestleMania.

“I’m somebody who has fed off the energy of the crowd so much,” Lynch said. “It’s been my connection with the crowd that’s gotten me to where I am and I know that without those people I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. It’s a different shift in your brain. You have to use a different part of you because you know at the other end of it, there’s millions of people watching. So you have to connect to them differently.”

“You’re not going to get that same gratification that you get when you’re going out there in front of an audience and they are letting you know how well you’re doing or how well you’re not doing but they are responding to you constantly. So it’s a little bit, there’s less self-gratification but more concentration on the nuances and of what your message is, why do I want people to care about why I’m going to mess Shayna Baszler up so much?”

Becky Lynch’s full comments to ESPN can be viewed in the player below: