WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has given birth.

The former Women’s Champion posted a photo on Instagram on Monday announcing the birth of a baby girl, Roux. According to Name Berry, The name Roux is a girl’s name of French origin meaning “reddish brown.”

Lynch wrote, “Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew“

SEScoops extends our congratulations to Becky Lynch and husband Seth Rollins!