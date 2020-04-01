Becky Lynch Isn’t Interested In Appealing To Her Haters

Current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has shared how she isn't concerned with appealing to her haters, and would rather work to entertain her supporters.

Current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch doesn’t believe she can change the minds of fans who “hate” her. More importantly, trying to do so isn’t something that interests her.

Addressing how she might change to appeal to subsections of the WWE Universe, Lynch told the NotSam Wrestling Podcast, “I think a lot of that is listening and knowing your audience. But also knowing the people are entitled to change their opinion. That they might turn on you and you might not be for them anymore. They might want somebody fresh and might want somebody new. Knowing that, that’s okay.”

Becky Lynch Won’t Waste Her Time On Haters

Becky Lynch explained how altering yourself to appeal isn’t the right reason to adjust. She noted how it has to “feel right” from a narrative and character perspective. She also added how it’s important to entertain and serve the people who enjoy what you do, rather than chasing the validation of those that don’t.

“[…] it has to feel like ‘okay is this where I am going?’ Is this the purpose that I want to follow? And, is this the story that I want to tell? Then you have to think of ‘okay there’s the people who love me and they’re gonna love me whatever I do, and let me serve them. What is, the best way that I can entertain them?’”

She continued, “Instead of the people that are going to hate me, how can I entertain them? ‘Oh can I make them love me?’ That’s just a waste of time, you’re not. That’s like chasing after the boy you just know never liked you, you know?”

Becky Lynch attempts to defend her RAW Women’s Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler. “The Show of Shows” will be available to watch on the WWE Network on April 4 and April 5.