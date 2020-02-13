Becky Lynch Offers Advice For Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson, the 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has signed with WWE. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch offered up some advice for Johnson when reporters from TMZ caught up with her recently.

“Work hard, work as hard as you possibly can,” Lynch said when asked if she had any advice for Johnson. “Work harder than everybody else.”

“The thing is it’s going to be a lot of pressure on her,” Becky Lynch continued. “There is big shoes to fill, she’s going to feel that, she’s going to know that everybody expects a lot more from her and that she is going to be under a lot more criticism than everybody else.”

“She doesn’t get that chance, that slack-line that other people might get but I think she’s up for the challenge and I think that tests you, that makes you into the woman that you want to be and to be a champion. And hey, whenever she’s ready I’ll be holding down the fort. I’ll still be holding onto this whenever she’s ready.”

“I think it’ll be good for her to try and make her own way, don’t rely on the past, don’t rely on what got other people over, try to make something new for yourself. I think there’s merit in that,” Lynch said about Johnson blazing her own path.

Lynch’s comments can be viewed in the full with the player below: