Becky Lynch On Holding Championship From WrestleMania to WrestleMania

Long title reigns in wrestling’s modern era are hard to come by. Becky Lynch’s current reign with the RAW Women’s Championship is almost at 1-year, however. Lynch won both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championship in the main event of last year’s WrestleMania on April 7th, 2019. While she has since lost the Smackdown title, Lynch will pass the 1-year mark with the RAW title provided she can defeat Shayna Baszler this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

Lynch spoke to the Sporting News about going from WrestleMania to WrestleMania as RAW Women’s Champion.

“Yeah. I’ve had a little time to think about it. It’s pretty crazy and it brings its own challenges. And because of that, because I’ve had it for a year, I’ve been nonstop going for a year, over a year,” Lynch said during the interview. “So, it really was a case of constantly going and constantly being on the go and now and I’ve finally gotten the chance to reflect on the past year and reflect on what I want for the future, the next year, which is pretty cool.”

Lynch was then asked what she has done over the last year to get her character fresh.

“Always adapting. Always adapt and always trying to change and take chances. Take risks and sometimes they don’t work, sometimes you might fall flat on your face but you got to keep trying and I think that’s the most important thing. Be willing to go out there and be willing to change and be willing to try things even if they don’t work.”

Becky Lynch On WrestleMania 36 With No Fans

Becky was also asked about the unique challenges present for this year’s WrestleMania. WrestleMania 36 was filmed at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance. As Paul Heyman described it on RAW this week, WrestleMania 36 will be the most unique of its kind. Lynch was asked about her mentality heading into the event.

“The people that are watching at home, the millions of people that are watching at home, you have to tell them a story. You have to give them a reason to care. You have to give them a reason to think about something else for a little bit whether it’s an hour or three hours or whatever it is. Then you just figure out how can I do this the best and that’s all this ever is for me: how can I do this the best.”

The interview with Lynch covers a range of topics including her thoughts on Shayna Baszler and her in-home workouts. The full interview with Newsweek can be read here.