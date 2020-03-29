Becky Lynch On How Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Started

The relationship between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch has been one of the most discussed topics in recent times and WWE even used their real-life connection in a storyline last year.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, the current Raw Women’s Champion talked about a number of things including her upcoming WrestleMania match with Shayna Baszler and more.

Discussing the start of her relationship with the former Universal Champion, Lynch revealed that they hit it off in the first conversation she ever had with Rollins:

“We’ve been friends for years and years, and just immediately the first conversation that I ever had with him… we just hit it off,” said Becky. “I think I just ended up telling him my life story. And that was it, we were just friends, and there was never really anything. But then, we were both single at the same time, and then we were like, ‘Why not?'”

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a one on one match at WrestleMania 36 though it appears that he will be alone in this fight as after AOP, Murphy has also been pulled from the show.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler on the Show Of Shows this year and she believes that she will be competing in the first night of the event on April 4.

Quotes via WrestlingInc