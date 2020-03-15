Becky Lynch On How WWE Locker Room Is Reacting To Coronavirus Outbreak

Becky Lynch reveals if there has been any changes duo to coronavirus

Coronavirus is affecting the whole world and WWE is also feeling the effects of the same. The company has moved some of its shows to the Performance Center though they have not cancelled any major events yet.

This means that the WWE stars are still on the road but if we believe the current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, there haven’t been any major changes in the locker room due to the outbreak of the disease.

The current Champion was recently interviewed by TVInsider and when asked about the environment backstage, she explained that the business is being conducted as usual:

“It’s business as usual. I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer.” said Becky Lynch “We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best.”

The Raw Women’s Champion was also asked about the difference between Ronda Rousey and her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch claimed that the former NXT Champion is a ‘different animal.’

She mentioned how Baszler has been wrestling longer and claimed that we haven’t really seen her full potential on Raw. You can check out Becky Lynch’s full interview at this link.