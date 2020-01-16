Becky Lynch On One Thing She Would Change About WrestleMania 35

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reflected on the historic main event of last year’s WrestleMania and revealed one thing that she would change from it.

Lynch talked to Sports Illustrated for an interview and revealed that she would have liked to make Ronda Rousey tap for the first time in her life.

“If I could change anything from WrestleMania, I would have tried to freakin’ sink on that arm bar,” said Lynch. “Make Ronda Rousey tap out for the first time in her life.”

It was still all good though, as Becky Lynch pinned Rousey to win the match and become “Becky Two Belts”.

Lynch also became the first woman in WWE history to be on the cover of the WWE 2K video game, alongside with Roman Reigns. Becky says it was a risk being controversial and outspoken but it paid off and proved that anything is possible.

“It’s unbelievable to be on the cover of WWE 2K20, it means anything is possible,” said Lynch. “We’ve never had a woman on the cover, so it proves that taking risks pays off. It was a risk for me to be more controversial and outspoken, trying to rile up people as opposed to trying to befriend people.”

Lynch also talked about Reigns and she said that she has admiration for what Reigns went through, surviving leukemia. Lynch said she considers Reigns an inspirational role model.

Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26. The event will emanate from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.