Becky Lynch On Ronda Rousey: “Leave Her At Home”

It’s been almost a year since Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, but the Man is still not missing any chance to take shots at the former UFC star.

The current Raw Women’s Champion recently had an interview with Vicente Betran from ViBe & Wrestling ahead of the historic two night WrestleMania 36 event where she talked about a number of things.

Though when asked about the former Champion, Lynch offered some harsh words and explained that Ronda should be left at home because she doesn’t want to put in the work:

“Leave her at home, I have talked a long time that all these MMA heads that want to come into WWE because they think it’s an easy meal ticket but not put in the work and hours and hours we do when it comes to travel and the grind and obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything we do. She doesn’t want to put in that work. Just remember that I’ll be getting better and better every time while she’s at home playing with her Twitch or whatever.”

Becky also talked about the NXT Championship being defended at WrestleMania. She wondered if an NXT person should have gotten the chance to fight for the title but said that it’s awesome to see it being defended at the show.

Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Elimination Chamber winner Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. You can check out the updated match card for the event at this link.

