Becky Lynch On What’s Next For Her After WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch suggests that her feud with Shayna Baszler is not over just yet

Becky Lynch managed to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, but this victory wasn’t free of controversy.

The Man reversed a Kirifuda Clutch from Baszler and she flipped the hold for a surprise pin, leaving the former NXT Women’s Champion puzzled at the turn of events.

Lynch was interviewed backstage after the match and when asked about her victory over Baszler, the Raw Women’s Champion said that the match was about skill over heart, and she has got the heart:

“She is incredible. I never underestimated her. I think she underestimated me. But the fact of the matter is that she has been a top-ranking cage fighter for ten years straight. She is the longest combined Women’s NXT Champion in history.

Her skill set is maybe unmatched in what we have in WWE today” explained Becky Lynch. “But the fact of the matter is tonight was a test of skill over heart and I have got the heart.”

Becky Lynch On What’s Next For Her

When asked what’s next for her, the current champion said that if Shayna has a problem with the finish of their match, she knows where to find her:

“Well, Shayna has a problem. She thinks she has my number, she certainly doesn’t,” said Becky. “But if she has a problem with that finish tonight just tell her to not go missing. She knows where to find me. I’ll be holding down the fort. Every single week.”

These comments from Lynch suggest that the feud between these two stars is not over just yet and it would be interesting to see how the company moves forward with this storyline.