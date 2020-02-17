Becky Lynch Promises She Can “Fight A Lot Dirtier” Than Shayna Baszler

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has addressed Shayna Baszler’s “dirty” tactics during a recent conversation with Pro Wrestling Sheet. Their issues stem from last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which saw Baszler attack Lynch from behind following her successful championship defense over Asuka. Baszler would proceed to remove her mouth guard before biting into the back of Lynch’s neck. It wasn’t long until her mouth was covered in the champion’s blood.

“She’s tough. She did a lot for women in MMA. I don’t think she gets nearly enough credit for what she’s done in that,” Lynch said. “She’s been in NXT making a name for herself the past few years, but last night she wanted to make a name for herself against me.”

She continued, “If she wanted an opportunity, all she had to do was ask, she didn’t have to take a chunk out of the back of my neck, but if that’s the way it’s going to be, well then that’s the way it’s going to be. She can fight dirty… I can fight a lot dirtier.”

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler are expected to build towards a RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

