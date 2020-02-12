Becky Lynch Reacts To Jon Jones’ Recent Comments

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has responded to Jon Jones’ recent comments. The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion expressed his belief that it was “inevitable” that he would eventually be in a WWE ring. Addressing Jones’ words during a recent appearance, Lynch stressed how being a pro wrestler isn’t as easy as most MMA fighters believe it to be.

“Inevitable? That is a pretty big word. Look, I think people think that this is a cakewalk, there is nothing like what we do,” Lynch stated. “And it’s not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself, and you have to obsessed with it, you have to love this. This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months, this is a thing where you are fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

She continued, “For people to sometimes think that it’s an easy thing that they can just stroll into, it kind of irks me. It irks me, it does. Because I love this business, I love it more than anything. And if he loves it like I do, well then come along, I’ll show you the ropes. But if he just wants to make some easy money, this ain’t the way to do it.”

When asked which UFC fighter would translate best to WWE, Becky Lynch was quick to point to Conor McGregor. She noted how most of his personality is borrowed from pro wrestling anyway, including his strut. Lynch added how McGregor “gets it,” especially from a promo, talking perspective.

