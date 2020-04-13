Becky Lynch Recalls Lying To Her Mother About Wrestling

Becky Lynch made the brave decision to opt for a career in pro wrestling and this gamble has paid off pretty well for the current Raw Women’s Champion as she is currently one of the top wrestlers in the world.

However, this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when her path to success was not this clear and the former NXT star had to lie to the people closest to her about her chosen career, including her mother.

Lynch recently had an interview with Extra.io where she talked about her start in pro wrestling. During the talk, she admitted that she had initially lied to her mother about wrestling and revealed her reaction when she found out the truth:

“My ma, yes! The freakin’ killings that were in my house when I told her I was wrestling, because I lied to her and told her that it was Brazillian Jiu Jitsu that I was doing. Then when she found out it was wrestling, she freakin’ nearly ripped my head off.”

Becky Lynch On Her Wedding With Seth Rollins Being Pushed Back

Becky Lynch also talked about her relationship with Seth Rollins and revealed that the couple will have to push back their planned wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic:

“Yeah it has, that’s going to get pushed back, obviously. Look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him forever. So it doesn’t matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it’s all the same.”

While Lynch did not reveal much detail about her wedding, she did confirm that it won’t be taking place in Ireland. You can check out her full interview at this link.