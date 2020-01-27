Becky Lynch Retains RAW Women’s Title At WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch is still the WWE RAW Women’s Champion as she went over Asuka to retain the championship.

Lynch did so as she beat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

They had been feuding as of late on WWE television including Lynch teaming up with Charlotte Flair that saw them suffer a defeat to Sane and Asuka at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center earlier this month. This was the first-ever Women’s TLC Tag Team Title Match.

Asuka submitted Lynch to retain the title at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event at Chase Field in Phoenix which took place in front of a capacity crowd of 48,193.

The feud in a one-on-one capacity kicked up when Lynch cut a recent promo about how she wanted to face Asuka, which also saw her bring up how there are some people who think Asuka has her number since she’s never beat her before.

