Becky Lynch Retains WWE RAW Women’s Title At WrestleMania 36

After months of build-up, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler took place.

Lynch successfully retained the WWE RAW Women’s Championship over the former NXT Women’s Champion at the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida.

The feud kicked off in February when Baszler attacked Lynch after she defended RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka. The segment ended when Baszler bit the back of the neck of Lynch.

Fans thought that this was a segment to book the match at WrestleMania right away. However, WWE went in a different direction.

WWE booked a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center last month.

This contest saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan, vs. Natalya with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Title.

As seen in the contest, Bazler won the match and earned the opportunity to challenge for the strap at WrestleMania 36.

Becky Lynch On Holding Championship From WrestleMania to WrestleMania

