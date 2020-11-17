Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Release Pregnancy Photoshoot

By Michael Reichlin
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Pregnancy Photoshoot

Becky Lynch has released photos from her recent pregnancy photoshoot.

Lynch last competed at WrestleMania 36, when she successfully defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Bazsler. She told the Bella Twins that she was already feeling pregnancy-related nausea during WrestleMania weekend, but she did not yet know she was carrying.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on the May 11th edition of WWE Raw. She surrendered her title that night. During an interview with People Magazine, Lynch revealed she does not now if she’ll ever return to the ring.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself. So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”

With their baby due next month, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ released the following photos on her Instagram page.

