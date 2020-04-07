Becky Lynch & Shayna Baszler Rivalry Reportedly Not Over

WWE reportedly has plans to continue the rivalry between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler, despite Lynch's WrestleMania victory.

Becky Lynch successfully defended her WWE RAW Women’s Championship this past Saturday during Night One of WrestleMania 36. “The Man” was able to outwrestle her opponent, Shayna Baszler, securing a pinfall victory.

Their WrestleMania clash was the culmination of an intense rivalry between the two Superstars. Despite Becky Lynch managing to defeat Baszler, it appears as though the feud between the two is far from over. According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE intends to keep their rivalry going.

The manner in which Lynch won was allegedly done in order to keep Baszler protected. Lynch was able to reverse Baszler’s Kirifuda submission hold into a successful pin.

Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Loss To Becky Lynch

WWE shared a post-WrestleMania interview with Baszler during last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Addressing her loss, a frustrated Baszler indicated that she isn’t finished with Lynch. “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” she said. “The thrill of victory and, for you, Becky, I promise you, the agony of my defeat.”

With Becky Lynch clearly aware of Baszler’s anger over the finish of their matchup, WWE may not delay in having the two Superstars collide in the near future.