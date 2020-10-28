Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child with Seth Rollins.

She did so when she took to her Instagram stories after nearly six months after she announced that she’d become The Mom.

- Advertisement -

Since that time, she has been private regarding social media activity including photos of her bump. That changed on Wednesday with a photo that showed a silhouette of her torso in a gym.

This reflects that she is managing to keep in shape despite carrying another human.

Earlier this month it was reported that Lynch was backstage at the Amway Center alongside Rollins for the October 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown to visit friends, which appears to be the first time since her pregnancy announcement that she was at a WWE show.

Lynch is expected to give birth in December. Her last match came when she retained the title by defeating Shayna Baszler during night one of Wrestlemania 36 tapings.

She announced her pregnancy on a May episode of Monday Night RAW where it was also revealed that she would be vacating the Women’s Raw Women’s Title before handing it over to Asuka.