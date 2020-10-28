Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Here's Becky's first baby bump photo

By Andrew Ravens
An emotional Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on Raw
An emotional Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on Raw. Image credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child with Seth Rollins. 

She did so when she took to her Instagram stories after nearly six months after she announced that she’d become The Mom. 

- Advertisement -

Since that time, she has been private regarding social media activity including photos of her bump. That changed on Wednesday with a photo that showed a silhouette of her torso in a gym. 

This reflects that she is managing to keep in shape despite carrying another human. 

Earlier this month it was reported that Lynch was backstage at the Amway Center alongside Rollins for the October 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown to visit friends, which appears to be the first time since her pregnancy announcement that she was at a WWE show. 

Lynch is expected to give birth in December. Her last match came when she retained the title by defeating Shayna Baszler during night one of Wrestlemania 36 tapings.

She announced her pregnancy on a May episode of Monday Night RAW where it was also revealed that she would be vacating the Women’s Raw Women’s Title before handing it over to Asuka. 

Trending Articles

Impact

Impact 10/27 Results: The Show Ends In Murder!

Impact Wrestling 10/27 featured the first show since the Bound For Glory PPV. It was headlined by the wedding between John E...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tracy Smothers Has Passed Away At 58

Wrestling great Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. The veteran of WCW, Smoky Mountain, WWE, and ECW had...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Explains His Comments Claiming He Doesn’t Like Sasha Banks

Booker T has extrapolated on comments he made during the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show. He had revealed how he wanted...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff: Bret Hart Is A ‘Negative, Miserable Guy’

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has labeled Bret Hart as a "negative, miserable guy" on a recent episode of his podcast, 83...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Johnny Gargano Wins WWE NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano is now a two-time WWE NXT North American Champion.  WWE booked Gargano vs. Damian Priest in the...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Hopes To Chase WWE Gold With Dominik

Rey Mysterio has now realized a new goal that he can achieve with his son Dominik.  The son of...
Read more
MLW

MLW & beIN Sports Extend TV Partnership

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed a new television contract with beIN Sports. Alfred Konuwa was first to break the story for...
Read more
WWE

Possible Number Of Fans That Will Be Allowed To Attend WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is expected to undergo some changes.  WWE is still listing WrestleMania 37 to take place from SoFi...
Read more
NXT

Shotzi Blackheart On Finding Out She’s Hosting Halloween Havoc

Shotzi Blackheart will serve as the host of tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc event. The green-haired wrestler was interviewed recently by SI.com and...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tracy Smothers Has Passed Away At 58

Wrestling great Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. The veteran of WCW, Smoky Mountain, WWE, and ECW had...
Read more
Impact

Impact 10/27 Results: The Show Ends In Murder!

Impact Wrestling 10/27 featured the first show since the Bound For Glory PPV. It was headlined by the wedding between John E...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC