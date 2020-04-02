Becky Lynch Talks About WrestleMania 36, Staying Positive

Current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has opened up about wrestling in front of zero fans at WrestleMania 36, her championship reign, and how she's staying positive.

Current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently joined Sporting News for an interview. She is set to defend her title at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 in front of zero fans. Despite this situation, Lynch doesn’t seem phased by the empty arena atmosphere.

“I remember wrestling in front of seven people, if even. And with Irish people, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but they’re not really shy, right? They’re usually quick-witted with comebacks from things where you can hear all of them when they’re in the crowd.”

She continued, “Sometimes just a few people is worse than nobody. I’ve already been through, to wrestling in front of next to nobody. WrestleMania will be the first time that I wrestle in front of nobody in terms of a WWE audience. I’ll just be bringing that energy, bringing that intensity. And I don’t want to lose my championship. I want to go on over here. I want to be over here being a champion. I want to retire with this thing.”

Becky Lynch’s Championship Reign

Becky Lynch then reflected on her run as RAW Women’s Champion. She won the title at last year’s WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019. Admitting that she has reflected on her lengthy reign, Lynch confessed that being a long-term champion brings its own difficulties and obstacles.

“It’s pretty crazy and it brings its own challenges. And because of that, because I’ve had it for a year, I’ve been nonstop going for a year, over a year,” she explained. “So, it really was a case of constantly going and constantly being on the go and now and I’ve finally gotten the chance to reflect on the past year and reflect on what I want for the future, the next year, which is pretty cool.”

How The Champ Stays Positive

With the coronavirus currently gripping the entire globe, Becky Lynch shared how she tries to stay positive during these unprecedented times. She noted how she’s lucky enough to still be able to perform and entertain, whether there are people in the crowd or not.

“I am privileged enough that I still get to go, whether there are crowds or not, go out there and perform for people at home watching and hopefully give them a little bit of a break. And also, really just things that you don’t really get the time to do a lot of the time, like catching up on movies and documentaries and changing your workouts a little bit. It makes you a little bit more creative. And then cooking. I love cooking and I’m never at home to cook.”

Becky Lynch attempts to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler this weekend at WrestleMania 36.