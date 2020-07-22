Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Becky Lynch Talks Pregnancy With The Bella Twins (Video)

The Man will soon be The Mom

By Michael Reichlin
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast. During the discussion, Lynch spoke candidly about her pregnancy, including how she and fiancé Seth Rollins learned the big news.

Becky Lynch successfully defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Bazsler at WrestleMania 36. At the time of the match, she was already feeling some pregnancy-related nausea, but she did not yet know she pregnant.

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 (Photo: WWE)

Lynch told the Bellas that she was feeling sick after she returned home from filming WrestleMania. However, it was ‘too early’ for her to take a pregnancy test. She purchased an ‘early response’ pregnancy test, used it, but did not read the instructions. She discarded the test results assuming that she was not pregnant. After returning home from a workout, she took another look at the pregnancy test and realized it showed a positive result. She and Seth Rollins took another pregnancy test and confirmed that she was in fact pregnant.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on the May 11th edition of WWE Raw. She surrendered the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka, who won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match the previous night.

During an interview with People Magazine released the day after her pregnancy announcement, Lynch said she does not know if she will return to wrestling after giving birth later this year.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself,” she said. “So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ baby is due in December. The Bella Twins are also pregnant. Amazingly, their due dates are just a week and a half apart (end of July and early August).

Watch below as Becky Lynch talks to the Bella Twins about pregnancy:

Trending Articles

Impact

IMPACT Champion Working on a ‘Per-Appearance’ Contract

IMPACT Wrestling held their Slammiversary PPV event this past weekend. The show saw a number of talents make their return, such as...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (7/20): Big Show vs. Orton, Stephanie McMahon Makes Announcement

This week's RAW aired from the Performance Center and was the first episode following WWE Extreme Rules. Big Show battled Randy Orton...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90's faction comprised of African American wrestlers that...
Read more
Impact

Update On What Tessa Blanchard Wanted To Drop The Title At Slammiversary

Tessa Blanchard was stripped of the Impact World Championship before Slammiversary last weekend. Her contract with Impact Wrestling had run out and...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Becky Lynch Talks Pregnancy With The Bella Twins (Video)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast. During the discussion, Lynch spoke candidly about her pregnancy,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ruby Riott Releases Statement On Match Against Peyton Royce

Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce on RAW this week. The win avenges a loss Riott suffered to the Iiconics member on the...
Read more
WWE

William Regal Says His “Huge Announcement” Will Be Another Step Forward For NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on the "huge announcement" that he has scheduled for...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Talks Wanting To “Just Be Remembered” by Wrestling Fans

The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio to celebrate host Dave LaGreca’s birthday. During his short time on...
Read more
AEW

Jericho Cruise Triple Whammy Postponed To October 2021

The third incarnation of the Chris Jericho Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager cruise has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Impact

Update On How Well Slammiversary Did On PPV

Impact Wrestling presented Slammiversary this weekend. The show was promoted on the idea that several of the wrestlers recently released by WWE...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan On What Led Him To Hire Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has become one of AEW's biggest stars. Lately, he's even been involved in a memorable rivalry with "Le Champion" Chris...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more
AEW

Colt Cabana Recalls When The Young Bucks Told Him They Wanted To Create AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Colt Cabana has revealed when he was first told by The Young Bucks about their plans to launch a...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has shared which Superstars would feature on his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.
Read more
Wrestling News

Bobby Fulton Is Cancer-Free, Health Update

It was recently reported that Bobby Fulton's throat cancer had returned and the legend of tag-team wrestling was back in the hospital....
Read more
WWE

WWE Set To Host A Virtual Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2020

WWE has revealed it will still be hosting a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC