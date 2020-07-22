Becky Lynch Talks Pregnancy With The Bella Twins (Video)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast. During the discussion, Lynch spoke candidly about her pregnancy, including how she and fiancé Seth Rollins learned the big news.

Becky Lynch successfully defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Bazsler at WrestleMania 36. At the time of the match, she was already feeling some pregnancy-related nausea, but she did not yet know she pregnant.

Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 (Photo: WWE)

Lynch told the Bellas that she was feeling sick after she returned home from filming WrestleMania. However, it was ‘too early’ for her to take a pregnancy test. She purchased an ‘early response’ pregnancy test, used it, but did not read the instructions. She discarded the test results assuming that she was not pregnant. After returning home from a workout, she took another look at the pregnancy test and realized it showed a positive result. She and Seth Rollins took another pregnancy test and confirmed that she was in fact pregnant.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on the May 11th edition of WWE Raw. She surrendered the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka, who won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match the previous night.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

During an interview with People Magazine released the day after her pregnancy announcement, Lynch said she does not know if she will return to wrestling after giving birth later this year.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself,” she said. “So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ baby is due in December. The Bella Twins are also pregnant. Amazingly, their due dates are just a week and a half apart (end of July and early August).

Watch below as Becky Lynch talks to the Bella Twins about pregnancy: