Becky Lynch Thinks She Should Be Making Money More Than Vince McMahon

Becky Lynch recently did an interview with TV Insider to talk about a wide range of topics.

In the interview, the WWE RAW Women’s Champion talked about how much money she should be making. This is where Lynch made some interesting comments including why she thinks she should earn more than WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

“I should be making more in that whole company, everybody — Vince McMahon included. I want to change the game.

I want to prove that it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your background, if you are doing the job and keeping people invested if you are keeping people interested, then you deserve to be paid at a level higher than anybody else.”

Lynch added or high as the best of them because when she looks around the arenas and the majority of the people are in her shirts.

She added that the majority of people hold signs for her. Thus, she thinks that WWE should pay her as such and that will be the way it will be.

Lynch makes her latest title defense as RAW Women’s Champion against Asuka on Monday’s episode of RAW in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena.

