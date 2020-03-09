Becky lynch vs. Shayna Bazler Confirmed For WrestleMania 36

As expected, Shayna Bazler is headed to WrestleMania 36 and will do so by being in a championship match.

WWE booked a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network.

This contest saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan, vs. Natalya with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Title, which is currently behind held by Becky Lynch.

As seen in the contest, Bazler won the match. As a result, she has earned the opportunity to challenge Becky Lynch for the strap at WrestleMania 36.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

