Becky Lynch Wants To See Cesaro Hold Gold In WWE: “We Need Cesaro Up There”

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch would love to see Cesaro hold gold, urging people to hashtag "Cesaro for champ."

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch would love to see SmackDown Superstar Cesaro hold some gold. During an interview with The Bump’s Kayla Braxton, Lynch would share her feelings on the subject. She noted how people should start hashtagging “Cesaro for champ” to try and bring it to WWE’s attention.

The comment came after Braxton began listing the amount of talented European Superstars who are currently a part of WWE’s roster. She noted how they are taking over the championship landscape.

After having pointed out Nikki Cross’ victory at WrestleMania 36, making Cross half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Lynch would jump in with her thoughts:

“We need Cesaro up there,” she stated. “Oh yeah, he absolutely is [one of the best]. Cesaro for champ. Hashtag that people.”

Cesaro & Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania Weekend

Cesaro opened up this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 two-day event. He competed against Drew Gulak during Night One’s pre-show, eventually claiming the victory against his game opponent.

Becky Lynch would also have a good weekend, successfully retaining her RAW Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler. Despite her win, WWE is reportedly set to continue having the two Superstars feud. Baszler recently commented on her WrestleMania loss, promising to make Lynch suffer the “agony of my defeat.”