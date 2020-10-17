Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.

This episode marked the season 2 premiere of the series on FOX and the first episode of SmackDown with its new roster. WWE had a number of special guests appear on the ThunderDome screens to make the show feel special. Ric Flair, Brie Bella, Goldberg, and Jeff Jarrett were featured.

While Lynch wasn’t on the screen, she was reportedly backstage. Alex McCarthy of talkSport was able to confirm today that Lynch was backstage at the Amway Center alongside Seth Rollins.

The former RAW Women’s Champion has been out of action since this past March. She was last seen in action when she retained the title by defeating Shayna Baszler during night one of Wrestlemania 36 tapings.

Fast forward to May, she announced that he was expecting her first child with Rollins. As a result, she relinquished the title and took a step back from the limelight during her pregnancy.

Lynch is expected to give birth in December. If WWE can have fans in attendance for WrestleMania 37, there is a rumor that WWE officials may try to get her to work the show.