Becky Lynch Wasn’t Happy With Her Last Match With Shayna Baszler

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has revealed her dissatisfaction regarding her previous clash with Shayna Baszler. Lynch opened up about their last meeting during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The last time the two shared a ring, they were competing in an inter-promotional Triple Threat matchup at last year’s Survivor Series. That match also included Bayley. Baszler, who was the then-NXT Women’s Champion, would secure the victory for the black-and-gold brand.

According to Lynch, their triple threat did not meet her standards for a main event clash. Four of the seven matches scheduled for that night’s Survivor Series were triple threat matches.

Becky Lynch On Receiving Criticism

When asked if the fact it was a women’s match headlining the show, Becky Lynch was quick to say, “It shouldn’t be about women—people shouldn’t use it as a chance to say, ‘That’s why women shouldn’t be main-eventing. You can’t wipe out an entire gender based on your opinion to a match.”

Lynch added, “No excuses, I’m open to criticism. Give me your opinion, I’ll take it. This is what anyone in the main event, male or female, has to deal with. If you ever have a bad night or a match that people don’t agree with, you’re the one out there that has to change and adjust. It makes you better in the long run.”

Becky Lynch attempts to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler this weekend at WrestleMania 36.