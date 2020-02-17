Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania Opponent To Be Determined At Elimination Chamber

The first match to be officially announced for the Elimination Chamber PPV was revealed on Monday and it will involve Becky Lynch.

On Monday, WWE confirmed that a Women’s Elimination Chamber match will take place. It will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

The winner of the contest will become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Championship and challenge Lynch for the strap at WrestleMania 36 the following month.

As noted, Baszler vs. Lynch has been rumored for WrestleMania 36. The feud kicked off last week when Baszler attacked Lynch, who made her latest title defense as RAW Women’s Champion against Asuka. The segment ended when Baszler bit the back of the neck of Lynch

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that will air on the WWE Network.

As noted, the arena locally advertised a Men’s Chamber match for this show that has the following advertised participants of Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

The winner of this bout will go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

