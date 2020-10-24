Behind The Scene Footage Of New Day’s SmackDown Farewell (Video)

WWE has released the behind the scene footage from The New Day’s farewell match at last week’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Thunderdome.

The trio who has been together for 6 years was split up during the latest WWE Draft when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were picked up by Raw while Big E remained on SmackDown.

The footage sees all three of the stars arriving in the arena for their 6 man tag team match against Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and getting ready for the bout.

They talk about things like how it’s gonna be tough knowing that they won’t be seeing each other at shows and the emotional connection The New Day has.

The video follows them as they get into the ring for their bout which they won and features the post-match comments from the three as well. You can check out the full video below:

Reports suggest that WWE wants to give a big push to Big E. This break up of New Day is part of the plan for the former NXT Champion as the company wants him to become a more serious wrestler.

On the other hand, there is no word on what the officials are planning for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but they have started off strong with a recent tag team championship victory.