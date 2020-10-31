Saturday, October 31, 2020

Behind The Scenes WWE ThunderDome Video Shows Banned Image List

Some interesting names are listed

By Andrew Ravens
Thunderdome - Virtual Fan

WWE transformed the Amway Center back in August ahead of SummerSlam to turn it into the ThunderDome. 

No fans are allowed into the arena and additional COVID-19 safety and cleaning procedures in place. The Amway Center will make about $450,000 from the residency

The Famous Group, the company behind WWE’s ThunderDome concept, won the Digital Fan Experience Award at the 2020 Sportel Awards. The company did a behind the scenes video of how they monitor the virtual fans. 

It’s been documented that WWE has dealt with various instances of inappropriate content displayed during broadcasts. So much so that they had to issue a statement after a video showing a KKK rally was shown during an episode of RAW. 

The middle part of the video shows a list of images of faces and logos banned from being shown during the broadcast. Heel By Nature has footage and a photo of it. 

AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Enzo Amore, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks, Chris Benoit, CM Punk, Jim Cornette, Alberto El Patron, and Ryback are listed as banned. 

Drew McIntyre Says The ThunderDome Is A ‘Difference Maker’ For WWE

