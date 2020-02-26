Bella Twins On Who Called Them About Hall Of Fame Induction

The reports of Bella Twins being inducted into Hall Of Fame first came out a couple of weeks ago and then WWE made the induction official on the latest episode of SmackDown.

After the major announcement, the duo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella appeared on the latest episode of WWE Backstage to talk about their careers and more.

During the interview, The Bella Twins were also asked about their reaction to the news. Answering the question, they revealed that it was Vince McMahon himself, who called to inform them about their induction:

“It’s funny when Nikki and I got the called, Vince [McMahon] called us both, we saw his missed call and my first reaction was, ‘Nikki, what did you say in the press?'” recalled Brie. “We thought we were in trouble, we called Vince back, together, and when he told us, we were shocked, ‘What? This year?'”

Nikki Bella then explained that after working for long and fighting for so many things, having the one man who they look up to call them for the opportunity was incredible.

The Bella Twins also talked about Nikki’s Evolution match against Ronda Rousey and she said that she went in the match thinking it as a David vs. Goliath scenario.

Nikki and Brie will be inducted into Hall Of Fame during the WrestleMania weekend alongside Batista and nWo. Davey Boy Smith, JBL and Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger are the other reported names for this year’s class but they are yet to be announced officially.