Bella Twins Reveal Original Ring Names They Pitched To WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella, collectively known as The Bella Twins, appeared on Kevin Heart’s “Cold As Balls” YouTube show.

On the show, The Bella Twins talked about a lot of different topics. They revealed that they started out as athletes playing soccer before getting into wrestling. They also said that before the Bellas, they came up with names that they pitched to WWE management which are pretty out there.

Nikki would’ve been “Nicole Fo Show” Brie would’ve been “Briezy Fo Sheezy”. Hart gave his opinion and said that he could see why WWE didn’t go with those names.

“We thought it would be really cool, like a tag team. Actually, our first names that we came up with were Nicole Fo Sho and Breizy Fo Sheezy. They didn’t buy it,” said Brie.

Bella Twins also talked about their past experience with cattiness backstage with women in WWE. The women would compete with each other for TV time. They revealed that there would be as many as 20 women competing for one spot and few minutes of ring time.

“Some are like your really good friends, and then some aren’t. And then your dealing with TV time and for so long, women got only a few minutes, so I’d get really catty backstage,” said Nikki.

“One spot, there’d be like almost 20 girls going for that one spot. So there’d definitely be arguments, or girls getting jealous of each other, and you’d see the cat claws come out,” Brie added.