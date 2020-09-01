Bellator MMA President Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar

Now that Brock Lesnar is a free agent, interest for his services inside of the cage is starting to come out.

On Monday, it was reported that Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE and he’s a free agent now. His last contract ended at WrestleMania 36, which is when he was last seen in action as he dropped the Universal Title to Drew McIntyre.

- Advertisement -

The two sides did try to come to terms on a new deal, but those negotiations have hit an impasse and they have paused negotiations.

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker told Ariel Helwani shortly after the news broke that he’s interested in making a deal with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion for a dream fight that would see him take on Fedor Emelianenko.

Asked Bellator President Scott Coker if he has interest in Brock Lesnar, and he replied:



“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 31, 2020

It should be noted that Bellator MMA is owned by Viacom so money wouldn’t be an issue.

Mark Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon as the fight took place at UFC 200 in 2016.

Although Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night, it was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests

Why Brock Lesnar Decided To Retire From MMA

Visit our partner site MMANews.com for more news from the world of Mixed Martial Arts.