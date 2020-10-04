Ben Carter Drawing Interest From WWE & AEW

It’s been well documented that WWE and AEW compete against each other in the Wednesday Night War, but now they might be competing for the services of a rising independent wrestler.

Ben Carter has drawn the interest of multiple companies including WWE and AEW. Per the report, there was at least contact with NXT, but there’s no word yet on how serious those discussions were or how far the conversations got.

- Advertisement -

AEW may have a slight advantage in signing him to a full-time deal as he’s worked for the promotion in the past.

He made his AEW debut when he worked a match against Ricky Starks on Dark. Two of his matches aired last month that saw him lose to Scorpio Sky on Late Night Dynamite, but scored a win over Lee Johnson on Dark.

Carter was trained at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s wrestling school before breaking into the pro wrestling business.