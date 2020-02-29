Betting Odds For AEW Revolution

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight (February 29, 2020) in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center has been finalized as only matches have been announced.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley is expected to headline the show. The betting odds only cover the top five matches featured on the card including three title matches.

AEW Revolution Betting Odds

Make sure to join us tonight for match recaps, and our 6 takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by AEW.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho EVEN (1/1) vs. Jon Moxley -140 (5/7)

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Adam Page +176 (7/4) vs. The Young Bucks -260 (5/13)

MJF -180 (5/9) vs. Cody Rhodes +140 (7/5)

Jack Hager -320 (5/16) vs. Dustin Rhodes +210 (21/10)

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose -210 (10/21) vs. Kris Statlander +160 (8/5)

Chris Jericho Talks About AEW Building New Stars, Jon Moxley Feud

What are your thoughts about these betting odds for the top matches presented by AEW in their first pay-per-view event of the new year?