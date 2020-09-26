Betting Odds For WWE Clash Of Champions

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, September 27, 2020) from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center has been finalized as only matches have been announced.

Clash Of Champions Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre -120 vs. Randy Orton -120

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -3000 vs. Jey Uso +850

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -600 vs. Nikki Cross +350

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler -250 vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riot +170

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura -300 vs. Lucha House Party +200

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Ladder Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits -140 vs. Andrade and Angel Garza -140

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley -950 vs. Apollo Crews +500

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka -1250 vs. Zelina Vega +525 – Kickoff Show

WWE Reschedules NXT UK TakeOver To 2021, New Head Writer Named