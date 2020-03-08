Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, March 8, 2020) from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been finalized as only 7 matches have been announced.

WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

Make sure to join us tonight for match recaps and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (winner challenges Becky Lynch at WrestleMania):

Shayna Baszler -1400

Asuka +600

Natalya +1600

Ruby Riott +200

Liv Morgan +2500

Sarah Logan +2500

SmackDown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match

Champions The Miz & John Morrison -150

The Usos +225

The New Day +450

Heavy Machinery +1000

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode +1600

Lucha House Party +3300

Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman -500 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn +300 – Handicap Match

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits -250 vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy +170

Aleister Black -150 vs. AJ Styles +110 – No DQ Match

United States Champion Andrade -130 vs. Humberto +110

Daniel Bryan -420 vs. Drew Gulak +300 – Singles Match

Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Shayna Baszler, Uncertainty Over Planned Match