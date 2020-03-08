Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event have been released.
The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, March 8, 2020) from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been finalized as only 7 matches have been announced.
WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:
Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (winner challenges Becky Lynch at WrestleMania):
- Shayna Baszler -1400
- Asuka +600
- Natalya +1600
- Ruby Riott +200
- Liv Morgan +2500
- Sarah Logan +2500
SmackDown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match
- Champions The Miz & John Morrison -150
- The Usos +225
- The New Day +450
- Heavy Machinery +1000
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode +1600
- Lucha House Party +3300
Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman -500 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn +300 – Handicap Match
RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits -250 vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy +170
Aleister Black -150 vs. AJ Styles +110 – No DQ Match
United States Champion Andrade -130 vs. Humberto +110
Daniel Bryan -420 vs. Drew Gulak +300 – Singles Match
