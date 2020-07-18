Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules

The betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is likely or closed to be finalized. The company has yet to announce the pre-show match.

Make sure to join us for match recaps and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE. Odds call for there to not be any titles changes. Instead, all champions are favored to retain their titles including Asuka edging out former champion Sasha Banks to retain the WWE RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (-2000) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+700)

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (-300) vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (+200)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (-600) vs. Nikki Cross (+350)

Bray Wyatt (-150) vs. Braun Strowman (+110) – Swamp Fight

Eye For An Eye Match: Seth Rollins (-150) vs. Rey Mysterio (+110)

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews (-450) vs. MVP (+275)

