Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Betting Odds For WWE Hell In A Cell

The odds are in

By Andrew Ravens
Hell in a Cell
Hell in a Cell

The early betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this weekend (Sunday, October 25, 2020) from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center has not been finalized as only four matches have been announced.

As of this writing, there is only one title change expected at this show. That would be Sasha Banks challenging WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. According to oddsmakers, Banks will walk out with the strap. 

Make sure to join us this Sunday for match recaps and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE. 

Hell In A Cell Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

  • WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-2500) vs. Jey Uso (+800) – Hell in a Cell I Quit Match
  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (-135) vs. Randy Orton (+100) – Hell in a Cell Match
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (+150) vs. Sasha Banks (-200) – Hell in a Cell Match
  • Elias (-137) vs. Jeff Hardy (+100) – Singles Match

