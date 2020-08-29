Betting Odds For WWE Payback

The card for Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event has been finalized, which means the final odds are out.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center and will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

- Advertisement -

This will be a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match and the first match involving Reigns in months. Reigns is actually the favorite to win the championship.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. The favorites are listed with (-). Here are the final betting odds for the show:

Final WWE Payback Betting Odds

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt +250 vs. Roman Reigns -120 vs. Braun Strowman +500 – No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match

Keith Lee -130 vs. Randy Orton +110

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks +110 vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler -150

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews +200 vs. Bobby Lashley -300

Rey & Dominik Mysterio +200 vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy -150

Baron Corbin +130 vs. Matt Riddle -170

Big E -400 vs. Sheamus +250

NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday