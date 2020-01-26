Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

The odds are in

By
Andrew Ravens
-
WWE Royal Rumble 2019
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 goes down LIVE this Sunday, Jan. 27th

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, January 26, 2020) has been finalized as only 8 matches have been announced.

WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

Make sure to joins us tonight for match recaps and our 6 takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE. 

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt -700 vs. Daniel Bryan +400 – Strap Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: 

  • Roman Reigns -200
  • Drew McIntyre +450
  • Brock Lesnar +600
  • CM Punk +600
  • Kevin Owens +1000
  • Cain Velasquez +1200
  • Edge +1200
  • Aleister Black +1600

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: 

  • Shayna Baszler -250
  • Charlotte Flair +300
  • Ronda Rousey +400
  • Rhea Ripley +1000
  • Sasha Banks +1000
  • Lacey Evans +1800
  • Alexa Bliss +2200

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (champion) -475 vs. Asuka +325

Baron Corbin +150 vs. Roman Reigns -200 – Falls Count Anywhere Match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -190 vs. Lacey Evans +150

Sheamus -530 vs. Chad Gable +350

WWE United States Champion Andrade -250 vs. Humberto Carrillo +170

  1. If either Reigns,Lesnar win that one HUGE step backwards.Needs to be Mcintyre.They need to think about the future not the past when it comes to booking Mania.

