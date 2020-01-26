Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, January 26, 2020) has been finalized as only 8 matches have been announced.

WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt -700 vs. Daniel Bryan +400 – Strap Match

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Roman Reigns -200

Drew McIntyre +450

Brock Lesnar +600

CM Punk +600

Kevin Owens +1000

Cain Velasquez +1200

Edge +1200

Aleister Black +1600

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Shayna Baszler -250

Charlotte Flair +300

Ronda Rousey +400

Rhea Ripley +1000

Sasha Banks +1000

Lacey Evans +1800

Alexa Bliss +2200

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (champion) -475 vs. Asuka +325

Baron Corbin +150 vs. Roman Reigns -200 – Falls Count Anywhere Match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -190 vs. Lacey Evans +150

Sheamus -530 vs. Chad Gable +350

WWE United States Champion Andrade -250 vs. Humberto Carrillo +170

