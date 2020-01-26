Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event have been released.
The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, January 26, 2020) has been finalized as only 8 matches have been announced.
WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds
Make sure to joins us tonight for match recaps and our 6 takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE.
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt -700 vs. Daniel Bryan +400 – Strap Match
Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
- Roman Reigns -200
- Drew McIntyre +450
- Brock Lesnar +600
- CM Punk +600
- Kevin Owens +1000
- Cain Velasquez +1200
- Edge +1200
- Aleister Black +1600
Women’s Royal Rumble Match:
- Shayna Baszler -250
- Charlotte Flair +300
- Ronda Rousey +400
- Rhea Ripley +1000
- Sasha Banks +1000
- Lacey Evans +1800
- Alexa Bliss +2200
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (champion) -475 vs. Asuka +325
Baron Corbin +150 vs. Roman Reigns -200 – Falls Count Anywhere Match
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -190 vs. Lacey Evans +150
Sheamus -530 vs. Chad Gable +350
WWE United States Champion Andrade -250 vs. Humberto Carrillo +170
If either Reigns,Lesnar win that one HUGE step backwards.Needs to be Mcintyre.They need to think about the future not the past when it comes to booking Mania.