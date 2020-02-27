Betting Odds For WWE Super ShowDown

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place today (February 27, 2020) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium has been finalized as only 10 matches have been announced.

Odds for the three late additions to the card are not available – Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza, Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler, and The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

WWE Super ShowDown Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar -2000 (1/20) vs. Ricochet +700 (7/1)

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt -300 (1/3) vs. Goldberg +200 (2/1)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day +150 (3/2) vs. John Morrison & The Miz -200 (1/2)

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5) vs. Baron Corbin +300 (3/1) – Steel Cage Match

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match: Andrade 5/1, Bobby Lashley 7/1, Erick Rowan 10/1, AJ Styles 4/9, R-Truth 7/1, Rey Mysterio N/A

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy -400 (1/4) vs. The Street Profits +250 (5/2)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -260 (5/13) vs. Naomi +175 (7/4)

