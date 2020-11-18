Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (November 22, 2020) from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center has likely been finalized as only six matches have been announced with WWE expected to announce a pre-show contest.

Survivor Series Betting Odds

- Advertisement -

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre +150 vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -200

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka +120 vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks -160

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley -325 vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn +225

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day -120 vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits -120

Team RAW -180 (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown +140 (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, TBA) – Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW +140 (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana) vs. Team SmackDown -180 (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBA) – Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Make sure to join us this weekend for match recaps and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE.

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors