Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series

The odds are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE Survivor Series 2020
WWE Survivor Series 2020

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (November 22, 2020) from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center has likely been finalized as only six matches have been announced with WWE expected to announce a pre-show contest. 

Survivor Series Betting Odds

- Advertisement -

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre +150 vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -200
  • RAW Women’s Champion Asuka +120 vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks -160
  • WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley -325 vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn +225
  • RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day -120 vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits -120
  • Team RAW -180 (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown +140 (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, TBA) – Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match
  • Team RAW +140 (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana) vs. Team SmackDown -180 (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBA) – Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Make sure to join us this weekend for match recaps and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE. 

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Details How Jon Favreau Approached Her For The Mandalorian

In addition to being the Smackdown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is now starring on the hit show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Release Pregnancy Photoshoot

Becky Lynch has released photos from her recent pregnancy photoshoot. Lynch last competed at WrestleMania 36, when she...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

MLW

MLW 2020 Opera Cup Brackets Revealed

MLW has announced the official brackets for the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament. This year's competitors include former MLW World...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Comments On Comparisons To Sting

Darby Allin has made himself into a star on AEW television, but in the process, has drawn comparisons to various wrestlers by...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Wishes He Could’ve Wrestled The Fiend

The Undertaker made an appearance on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump to discuss his 30-year career in WWE and promote his...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event have been...
Read more
AEW

FTR Named The Best Tag Team In The World On PWI’ Top 50 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated debuted the inaugural top-50 tag-team list today. The official edition of the magazine is now available for pre-order. Topping...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Preview: Bucks vs. Top Flight, Inner Circle in Vegas

A contract signing has been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender Kenny Omega will...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Designed Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes

Sasha Banks is having a good month so far. 2 weeks ago, she retained the Smackdown Women's title against Bayley on Smackdown...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Pat McAfee Is So Effective in NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Pat McAfee and his ongoing NXT run. McAfee...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC