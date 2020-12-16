Betting Odds For WWE TLC

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (December 20, 2020) from St. Petersburg, Florida at the Tropicana Field has likely been finalized as only six matches have been announced with WWE expected to announce a pre-show contest.

- Advertisement -

Asuka was supposed to team up with Lana to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the straps. However, Asuka will need to find a new partner after WWE did an injury angle with Lana from this past Monday’s RAW.

TLC Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-2000) vs. Kevin Owens (+650) – TLC Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (-600) vs. AJ Styles (+350) – TLC Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (N/A) vs. Asuka & TBA (N/A)

Randy Orton (+200) vs. The Fiend (-300)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (-500) vs. Carmella (+300)

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (-200) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (+150)

Make sure to join us this weekend for match recaps and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE.