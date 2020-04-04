Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 36

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place tonight (Saturday, April 4, 2020) as well as tomorrow from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center has not been finalized.

WWE WrestleMania 36 Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the final betting odds courtesy of BetOnline:

Shayna Baszler -180 (5/9) vs. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch +140 (7/5)

Drew McIntyre -350 (2/7) vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar +225 (9/4)

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley -180 (5/9) vs. Charlotte Flair +140 (7/5)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c) 5/4 vs. Sasha Banks 1/1 vs. Lacey Evans 4/1 vs. Naomi 13/2 vs. Tamina 33/1 – Five Pack Challenge

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn -200 (1/2) vs. Daniel Bryan +150 (3/2)

Edge -500 (1/5) vs. Randy Orton +300 (3/1) – Last Man Standing Match

Kevin Owens -220 (5/111) vs. Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)

Bray Wyatt -500 (1/5) vs. John Cena +300 (3/1) – Firefly Fun House Match

The Undertaker -400 (1/4) vs. AJ Styles +250 (3/2) – Boneyard Match

Aleister Black -700 (1/7) vs. Bobby Lashley +400 (4/1)

Elias -120 (5/6) vs. King Corbin -120 (5/6)

Dolph Ziggler +130 (13/10) vs. Otis -170 (10/17)

