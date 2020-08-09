Bianca Belair Attacks Zelina Vega During Twitch Stream

Zelina Vega was streaming on Twitch recently when she was attacked by Bianca Belair. During the stream, Zelina can be heard asking her cousin to get the door. She then can be heard saying “what the hell are you doing in my house?”

At this point, Bianca Belair attacked her and the two tumbled off screen. Belair can be heard yelling “You know what you did!”

Belair’s husband Montez Ford recently collapsed on RAW. It was later revealed that he had been poisoned. With the Street Profits scheduled to face Andrade & Angel Garza at SummerSlam, one might assume Zelina had something to do with the poisoning.

Footage of Belair attacking Zelina during the Twitch stream can be viewed in the Tweet below:

Bianca Belair On The Main Roster

Bianca Belair is 10-0 on the main roster so far. She’s 7-0 on Main Event, and 3-0 on RAW.

She made her RAW debut on the April 6th, 2020 episode, teaming with the Street Profits to beat Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega. She also defeated Santana Garrett on RAW in singles action on April 20th. On July 3rd, she teamed with Ruby Riott and defeated the Iiconics.

On Main Event, she’s defeated Catalina, Ruby Riott (3x), Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Jessi Kamea.