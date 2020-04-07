NXT Star Confirms Main Roster Call Up On Raw

NXT star Bianca Belair has made some main roster appearances in recent weeks and she has now officially confirmed her call up to the main roster on Raw.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory with Zelina Vega challenging the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a rematch from night two of WrestleMania 36.

The match ended in the same fashion as their match at Mania and the heels were disqualified after Zelina Vega interfered in their favor.

Vega attacked Montez Ford once again but Belair made the save for her husband, as she had done during the same spot at the Show Of Shows as well.

Though what’s interesting to note here is that after the match was over, Bianca announced her official call up to the main roster and the NXT star confirmed that she is now part of the Raw roster alongside The Street Profits.

After this announcement, the now-former NXT star faced Vega in a singles match. However, the two teams got involved again and the bout was then converted into a 6 person mixed tag match.

The team of Bianca Belair and the Raw Tag Team Champions picked up the victory in this match after the female star used the KOD on Zelina Vega and pinned her for the win.