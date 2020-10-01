Bianca Belair On Being A Multi-Faceted Talent, Creating Her Own Ring Gear

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up about how her real-life passions inform and influence her onscreen character.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Belair spoke about her YouTube channel. She explained how she utilizes it to pursue personal interests for herself and help benefit her WWE career:

“It shows different elements of myself aside from my character. My character is very multi-faceted, very powerful, she can get in the ring and do an array of things but I like to use my YouTube channel to show other elements of myself that I feel I many not be able to show in the ring.”

Bianca Belair noted how she can use her YouTube channel to show off what she loves outside of the ring. One of these activities includes conceptualizing and sewing her own ring gear.

She explained how, when it comes to her WWE persona, “[Belair] knows nobody can do it like her, nobody can do it better than her, and that also includes making my gear. I can never get my ideas across to people where they totally understand it completely, so I’m just like: ‘I’m going to do it myself, cause nobody can do it like me.'”

Bianca Belair was brought to Monday Night Raw earlier in the year. She is reportedly in line for a major push in the near future.