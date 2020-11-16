Monday, November 16, 2020

Bianca Belair On If She’s Interested In Returning To NXT

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has reflected on her WWE journey to date and shared whether she'd be interested in returning to NXT.

By Steve Russell
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has shared whether she is interested in a potential return to WWE’s black-and-gold brand, NXT.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Belair revealed how she always tries to make the most out of every opportunity. She noted how, if she were to return to NXT, there’s still plenty for her to accomplish, including winning the NXT Women’s Championship.

- Advertisement -

Belair shared how she loves how she’s already experienced all three WWE brands, from NXT to Raw to SmackDown. She noted how she’s experienced them all in a “very short amount of time.”

“The thing about my journey from NXT that I love is that with every brand I’ve been on, I’ve always left still having something to do. If it came down to it and I had to go back to NXT, I still never got the NXT Women’s Championship. I’ll always have something to do if I go back to NXT.”

She acknowledged how she has several “ties to NXT” and loved the locker room. Belair confessed that she does miss NXT but remains “happy for them because they’re still doing it right now. They’re having all these great matches. I’m not surprised because they always put on those types of matches.”

Despite missing NXT and a brief stint on Raw, Belair admitted she is excited to be on SmackDown and accomplish new things on the blue brand.

Bianca Belair is a member of Team SmackDown alongside Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan. Their last new members have yet to be decided. Team SmackDown faces off against Team Raw at this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

ViaBleacher Report

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE Soon

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Impact Crowns Multiple New Champions At Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Bianca Belair On If She’s Interested In Returning To NXT

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has shared whether she is interested in a potential return to WWE's black-and-gold brand, NXT.
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman: ‘Timing Was Never Right’ To Turn Roman Reigns Heel Until Now

Paul Heyman has explained that, despite himself, Roman Reigns, and even Vince McMahon all wanting Reigns to turn heel sooner, "the timing...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon Is ‘Not The Monster That People Think He Is’

The Undertaker has defended WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, explaining how he's "not the monster that people think he is."
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Still Hoping For Second WWE Evolution PPV

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has called out current NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. In an...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Announces Engagement To Ryan Cabrera

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is engaged to be wed. Bliss shared the happy news via her Twitter account, revealing how she and...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's recent release. Zelina Vega's refusal to adhere to WWE's...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE Soon

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC