Bianca Belair On If She’s Interested In Returning To NXT

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has shared whether she is interested in a potential return to WWE’s black-and-gold brand, NXT.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Belair revealed how she always tries to make the most out of every opportunity. She noted how, if she were to return to NXT, there’s still plenty for her to accomplish, including winning the NXT Women’s Championship.

Belair shared how she loves how she’s already experienced all three WWE brands, from NXT to Raw to SmackDown. She noted how she’s experienced them all in a “very short amount of time.”

“The thing about my journey from NXT that I love is that with every brand I’ve been on, I’ve always left still having something to do. If it came down to it and I had to go back to NXT, I still never got the NXT Women’s Championship. I’ll always have something to do if I go back to NXT.”

She acknowledged how she has several “ties to NXT” and loved the locker room. Belair confessed that she does miss NXT but remains “happy for them because they’re still doing it right now. They’re having all these great matches. I’m not surprised because they always put on those types of matches.”

Despite missing NXT and a brief stint on Raw, Belair admitted she is excited to be on SmackDown and accomplish new things on the blue brand.

Bianca Belair is a member of Team SmackDown alongside Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan. Their last new members have yet to be decided. Team SmackDown faces off against Team Raw at this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.