Bianca Belair On NXT TakeOver: Portland, Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair

NXT Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up about her Royal Rumble experience, respect for Charlotte Flair, and how she is no longer the "underdog" heading into TakeOver: Portland.

Bianca Belair is set to face off against current NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley this Sunday. Speaking with Newsweek, Belair addressed her championship opportunity at NXT TakeOver: Portland. She also reflected on her Royal Rumble experience and her recent exchanges with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.

Clearly confident with her in-ring abilities, Belair stressed how this TakeOver will be the first time the WWE Universe won’t be considering her an “underdog.”

“This Takeover is going to be the first where I can say for myself and the audience that I’m not considered the underdog in any shape or form,” Belair stated. “This Takeover is the first time when everyone has finally caught on and sees me as a true competitor.”

Royal Rumble Experience

Reflecting on her appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, Belair noted how it was the buildup that was hardest for her. The easy part is when her music hits and she can get in the ring.

“The hard part are the parts people don’t see,” she revealed. “Getting into the arena early and hanging out hours before the show starts. But I had to make the most out of this opportunity. I knew this was going to be a make or break moment for me.”

She continued, “Once I got in there I was fine. I just let my body take over and let it do what it does. Afterwards I remember having a huge sigh of relief that everything went well, and it didn’t hit me until the next day. First I was it’s over with, I’m glad I’m healthy, I think I did very well. I was in front of thousands of people, [laughs] and how I got highlighted. It was validation for me and everything I put into Bianca Belair in NXT and WWE, and it’s finally paying off. That’s the best feeling in the world. And it gives me more confidence than I already had.”

Bianca Belair On Charlotte Flair

In recent weeks, Belair has had verbal and physical exchanges with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Flair, who won the Royal Rumble match, had been approached by Ripley over using her Rumble opportunity to face her at WrestleMania 36. Unsurprisingly, Belair wasn’t pleased with being overlooked given her upcoming TakeOver match. Looking back on her first experiences with NXT, Belair remembered being impressed by Flair. She recalled how “The Queen” had that “it” factor.

“[…] the first person who caught my eye was Charlotte Flair. She had that “it” factor. Her moveset, her presence, everything about her had that “it” factor. She was the one person that, if you saw her, that’s what you need if you want to be a superstar in this business.”

She continued, “Four years later I have that same person talking about me and saying all these good things. It gives me confidence, but, at the same time, I’m ready to be in the ring with her now. I want to be in the ring with the best, and doing that brings out the best of me. It’s crazy to think that the person I looked at when I first got to NXT is now talking about me. I don’t want to say validation again, but that’s a feeling of “you know what you’re doing, and you’re ready.” And I’m ready.”

NXT TakeOver: Portland takes place on Sunday, February 16th from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.