Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Her WrestleMania Debut

Bianca Belair made her official main roster debut during the WrestleMania 36 event earlier this year and she then established herself as a member of the Raw roster the next night.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with Bleacher Report where she talked about a number of things and also revealed when she found out about her WrestleMania appearance.

- Advertisement -

Belair revealed that she knew there was possibility of her debuting at the Raw after WrestleMania but she then got a call at the day of the Show Of Shows telling her that she was needed for the PPV:

“I believe it was that morning I got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, you’re needed.’ ‘For WrestleMania?’ ‘Yes. You’re debuting with The Street Profits.’ ‘Oh, OK. Cool, great.'”

Belair went on to explain that it’s the nature of the business that you have to stay ready all the time and you might miss out on the opportunity if you are not ready.

Apart from this, Bianca Belair talked about her time on the main roster and a possible move to NXT. You can check out her comments about a possible return to the Black and Yellow brand at this link.