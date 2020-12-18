Bianca Belair Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut, 2020

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has reflected on WWE's changing plans for her main roster debut before looking back on her 2020.

Bianca Belair has opened up about her journey from NXT to Raw and, currently, SmackDown. During a recent interview, Belair reflected on her 2020. She also opened up about how COVID-19 forced multiple changes to initial plans that would have moved her from WWE’s black-and-gold brand.

Belair recounted how she first discovered she would be leaving NXT following her NXT TakeOver: Portland match with Rhea Ripley. Following the bout, she was informed how it would be her last TakeOver event.

“[…] I found out that I was going to actually be debuting the RAW after WrestleMania – which I was very, very excited about, because, you know, if you want to debut, you want to debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. It’s the biggest RAW of all time,” Belair informed ITRWrestling.

Things didn’t go smoothly, however. Despite her excitement to debut on WWE’s red brand, plans would eventually change, seeing her make her debut at WrestleMania 36 in front of zero fans.

“[…] it kind of switched to, ‘Well, you might be debuting at WrestleMania.’ So I was really on a high like ‘OK, this is all coming together and I’m going to finally get my moment.’ And then the strange year happened and I found out, ‘OK, you’re still going to debut at WrestleMania…but inside the Performance Center and it’ll be alongside The Street Profits.’ So much has happened. It’s been a very strange year, but I’ve had a very good year when you think about this whole entire year.”

Bianca Belair Reflects On Her 2020

Belair reflected on her 2020, looking back at her Royal Rumble involvement and TakeOver matches to debuting alongside her husband, Montez Ford, at WrestleMania 36.

“[…] being able to share that moment with him, to being drafted to RAW, to being drafted to SmackDown, to being a part of a Survivor Series team with Team SmackDown… I’ve had had a very great year.”

Acknowledging how disruptive the coronavirus pandemic has been, Belair stressed how important it is to “adapt to everything.” According to her, that adaptability is crucial to being in WWE.

“You have to always stay ready because stuff is always going to be thrown at you. I feel like I’ve always just been on my toes ever since all this strange stuff has happened with COVID and it’s just… It’s been a crazy ride, but I always try to focus on the things that I can control. And right now, I’m on SmackDown and it’s the land of opportunities. I think that everything’s been going on a roll ever since I’ve been on SmackDown.”

Bianca Belair competed at Survivor Series as a member of Team SmackDown. Despite their best efforts, they would ultimately lose to Team Raw.